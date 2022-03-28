Spring term has arrived for UO students. With the days getting longer and Eugene’s dismal gray skies turning less and less frequent, many might see it as an opportunity to break out of the winter gloom and reset their routines. With that in mind, here are seven simple habits to promote mental and physical well-being as UO heads into a new term.

1: Get out in nature

As the weather improves, the outdoors are once again becoming a friendlier place for students seeking to explore what Eugene has to offer. Whether it’s hiking one of Eugene’s dozens of trails, heading out to the beach — which is only a few hours away — or doing activities offered by UO’s own Outdoor Program or Bike Program, there are countless options available. Numerous studies have linked being outdoors to improved mental and physical health and decreased symptoms of depression and anxiety — even for as low as two hours a week. More mundane activities like going for a brisk walk or sitting outside in a park work just as well.

2: The 20-20-20 rule

Are your eyes straining from staring at screens all day? Ophthalmologists have observed a pattern of “computer vision syndrome” among college students. In one study, over 90% of students who used computers for two or more hours a day reported dry, irritated and itchy eyes. To counteract this, experts recommend a simple and easily-remembered method. For every 20 minutes of screentime, look at an object 20 or more feet away for roughly 20 seconds. This will not only give your eyes a rest, but give your brain a chance to reset so it can continue working. Even habits as simple as glancing away can help improve the quality of one’s day.

3: Get up at a similar time every day

Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, waking up at roughly the same time every day is a habit with enormous benefits. It makes it easier to map out a daily routine — something plenty of college students struggle with — and also allows the body to maintain its circadian rhythms that allow for more consistent and effective sleep cycles. A 2008 Environmental Health Perspectives study suggests that giving the body 15 to 30 minutes of sunlight just after waking up can improve productivity and mood for the rest of the day.

4: Don’t be afraid of power naps

Taking naps can be easier for some more than others, but the research says not to be shy about it! In fact, as long as naps aren’t too late in the day and don’t last longer than about an hour, they can provide enormous benefits, radically improving one’s mood and alertness. There are academic benefits to taking naps as well. Napping can improve memory, boost productivity and even make writing essays or taking tests easier after you’ve napped. There’s no need to feel lazy for taking a quick afternoon snooze.

5: Stay hydrated

It’s harder and less common for people to stay hydrated than one might think. For instance, despite huge strides in water drinking over the past decades, 43% of American adults drink four glasses of water or less per day, according to a 2013 Centers for Disease Control & Prevention survey. Dehydration can have serious health consequences, leading to fatigue, difficulty concentrating, mood swings and headaches. Researchers say if you’re feeling thirsty, your body is already well into a state of dehydration — and even subtle changes in the body’s water content can produce undesirable effects like increased heart rate and poor motor coordination. Finding time throughout the day to remain hydrated can be one of the easiest improvements one can make for their health.

6: Take up a creative hobby

Finding new creative hobbies can also be a hugely positive change for college students. A 2010 National Library of Medicine study found that expressing oneself through writing, visual and musical performance or visual art among other mediums can foster a sense of well-being and reduce stress, blood pressure and anxiety. Additionally, having a creative outlet to relieve social and academic pressures can improve other elements of college life, allowing students to concentrate more easily when working on other projects.

7: Stay connected with loved ones

Amid the craziness of college life, it’s important for our emotional health to stay connected with friends, family or other loved ones. Going out and being among friends, or giving your parents a call, can be a surefire mood booster. As we enter the third year of a global pandemic, young people are talking to each other less than ever with less opportunities to socialize. During these uncertain times, interpersonal connection is one of the most vital tools to take care of our mental health.

Practicing self-care and maintaining healthy habits is one of the most critical ways to ensure a successful and low-stress college experience. This spring term, even small changes in students’ day-to-day habits can still create positive outcomes for their mental and physical health.