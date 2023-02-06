Often to the ire of the dominant discourse, African American literature has had a rich history of examining the nation’s racial politics. Titles like “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas are among the most challenged books in America.

As parents and politicians continue to wage war against books in schools and libraries, we are reminded of the power of literature. Celebrate the accomplishments of writers this Black History Month by supporting any of the following novels, some of which are more personal, others more political, but all powerful in their own ways.

For young-adult readers: “Invisible Son” by Kim Johnson

Following her successful 2020 debut, “This is My America,” Kim Johnson is back with her second social justice thriller in June. Johnson is UO’s very own vice provost for undergraduate education and student success.

In nearby Portland, Oregon, Andre Jackson is released from juvenile detention, having taken the blame for a crime he didn’t commit. Things have changed: The neighborhood is being gentrified, and the schools have closed to COVID-19. When Andre turns to his beloved neighbors, he finds his crush Sierra has moved on to someone else, and her brother Eric — Andre’s best shot at clearing his name — is missing. To get his life back, Andre sets out to find Eric and prove his innocence.

For fans of dystopian fiction: “Chain-Gang All-Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Loretta Thurwar and Hamara "Hurricane Staxxx" Stacker are lovers and prison inmates. They’re also teammates in a controversial program which offers them a chance to earn their freedom. All they have to do is compete against other prison gangs — before crowded arenas and streaming audiences — in gladiator fights to the death.

The dystopian novel is a gutting examination of the relationship between racism, capitalism and mass incarceration. Releasing in May, it’s the first novel by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah. His short story collection “Friday Black” won the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award in 2019.

For readers of comedic contemporary fiction: “The Survivalists” by Kashana Cauley

Devoted Midtown lawyer Aretha starts dating Brooklyn coffee entrepreneur Aaron. With an offer to live rent-free, she decides to move in with him and his eclectic housemates, but there’s a catch — they’re gun-toting survivalists living in a doomsday bunker.

Released Jan. 10, Kashana Cauley’s debut novel explores questions of corporate America and gun ownership. Cauley does so with humor, as her writing credits include the television shows “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “The Great North.” Her writing has also appeared in such publications as The New York Times, The New Yorker and Rolling Stone.

For fans of magical realism: “The Human Origins of Beatrice Porter and Other Essential Ghosts” by Soraya Palmer

Zora and Sasha Porter are Jamaican-Trinidadian sisters living in Brooklyn. They share a love for folktales as children, but illness and violence in the family pushes them apart as they grow older. Zora dreams of becoming a writer, and Sasha explores her gender and sexuality. Soon they must come back together to reckon with a ghost and a family secret.

Releasing in March, this is the debut novel from Soraya Palmer, a Brooklyn-born writer and licensed social worker. Her work has appeared in Ploughshares and other publications.

For fans of coming-of-age stories: “Maame” by Jessica George

Maddie Wright lives an unfulfilled life in London, working a dull administrative job with a bad boss and being the primary caretaker for her father, who has Parkinson’s. Her mother spends most of her time in Ghana, but when she comes to London, Maddie jumps at the chance to move out and live her own life.

Like her character, author Jessica George was born and raised in London to Ghanaian parents. “Maame” is her debut novel, released Jan. 31, and it’s already in development as a TV series from Universal International Studios and Jenna Bush Hager’s Thousand Voices, according to Deadline.

For fans of historical horror: “Lone Women” by Victor LaValle

It’s 1914. Adelaide Henry is alone and in trouble in the American West, having fled her California hometown to head for Montana. Adelaide has a sin and a secret — her parents are dead, and she keeps her steamer trunk locked at all times since, whenever she opens it, people disappear.

“Lone Women” releases in March. The horror novel is the fifth novel by Victor LaValle, whose previous work includes a short story collection, a novella and other writing in the likes of GQ and The Washington Post.

From Portland to New York and London, from the 20th century into the future, these novels can take you on exciting and emotional adventures. Considering supporting these new works by Black writers. Read and reflect on Black history and the power of Black stories.