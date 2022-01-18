Have you heard of the gluck gluck 9000? The “daddy gang”? Well you probably have because the two women that started the Call Her Daddy podcast blew up with their raunchy topics and in-depth stories about their sexual experiences.
While the two women Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn were trailbailzers because they bluntly and proudly talked about sex, in retrospect their content tends to be very cis-heterosexual focused and centers two able-bodied women. It is not diverse, and a lot of people do not relate to their tips and tricks. So here is a guide for some sex positive podcasts that are inclusive, diverse and will hopefully help you out!
“Bawdy Storytelling” by Dixie De La Tour
Dixie De La Tour hosts this storytelling podcast that is raunchy and all about sex. The episodes are graphic narratives about people’s sexual experinces. Throughout the episodes, listeners get thrown into the story and are immersed into other people's lives. For example, in one episode Bawdy has a pornstar on the show. Together listeners get to hear all the details about the pornstar’s ups, downs and exciting tales. Dubbed as being like the “The Moth” storytelling podcast but for pervs, this show is for people who enjoy novel stories and who want a little slice of escapism.
Review from a listener:
“Bawdy has been one of my favorite podcasts for years. It’s inspiring, funny, vulnerable, captivating, informative, entertaining and enjoyable. This podcast is so important and essential in a world that holds so much fear and shame around sex,” Apple Podcasts user @15678abf said in a review posted to the podcast’s page.
Where to listen: iTunes and Spotify
“The Dildorks” by Kate Sloan and Bex Caputo
Two friends riff off of each other and have lighthearted banter about current sex topics from dirty talk tips to sex workers. The shows are filled with puns and jokes, and they attempt to encourage healthy conversation around “awkward” topics. Each of the episodes are unique and discuss aspects of sex that people may have never thought of. For example, in one episode the hosts have an honest conversation about the “consensual non-consent” kink! This kink is not talked about often, and it was so interesting hearing the hosts’ thoughts. This podcast is great for people who want to expand their knowledge about sex and push themselves out of their comfort zone.
Review from a listener:
“This is such a wonderful and helpful podcast! Even if the topic of the week doesn’t apply to me directly, I still enjoy the banter and ‘dorky discourse’! Kate and Bex always manage to make me laugh and think, and the two have great chemistry. It’s always a pleasure to listen!” Apple Podcasts user @sarahjm91 said in a review posted to the podcast’s page.
Where to listen: iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher
“Sensual Self with Ev’Yan Whitney”
Ev’Yan Whitney blends mediation, sensuality and sexuality with this explosive podcast. Each episode focuses on more than just the act of sex, but how sex can be a part of other facets in life. For example, one of the episodes discusses depression and how one may feel disconnected from their sexuality when dealing with mental illness. Whitney’s episodes guide listeners with her relaxing and soothing voice. This podcast is perfect for people who practice mindfulness, as each episode is meant to be all encompassing when it comes to the mind, body and sexuality.
Review from a listener:
“I’ve been listening for a while, and it’s really mind blowing. If you want to learn more about your body, vulnerability, sensuality and different aspects of sexuality, I invite you to listen to this amazing facilitator,” Apple Podcasts user @Dream, dream, dream said in a review posted to the podcast’s page.
Where to listen: iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud
“Disability After Dark” by Andrew Gurza
This podcast is hosted by Andrew Gurza and focuses on stories that include people who have disabilities. Gurza’s episodes are intimate, raw and allow people to connect with a friend across the screen. Each episode focuses on a different topic that may deal with sexuality, dating, relationships and much more. For example, in one episode Gurza brings on a guest who discusses their experience with being in a wheel chair, having a disability and being queer. Gurza weaves together honest stories that are intersectional at their core. This podcast is great for people trying to find stories that relate to them, educate them or to immerse them in someone else’s narrative.
Review from a listener:
“I have cerebral palsy, as do you, and I was mainstreamed in the public school system. Your podcast has gotten me back in touch with my disability roots. I have no regrets about having to adapt to an able-bodied world,” Apple Podcasts user @hot wheels 1962 said in a review posted to the podcast’s page.
Where to listen: iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher
“Doing It! With Hannah Witton”
Hannah Witton’s style is less brash and outlandish than the others, but her work is relevant. This podcast for the tamer soul who still wants to engage and learn about various sex and relationship topics. From masturbation to maternity leave, Witton does it all with her content. For example, in one of her episodes Witton brings on a guest speaker and discusses queer-autistic fan fiction. Her passion for education and informing her audience radiates in her voice. This podcast is great for those wanting to dip their toes in the sex positive world and expose themselves to new topics.
Review from a listener:
“Hannah’s zest for learning is unmatched and makes the listener feel like part of the conversation, answering questions we didn’t know to ask,” Apple Podcasts user @sydneyyw said in a review posted to the podcast’s page.
Where to listen: iTunes and Spotify
These five podcasts just scratch the surface when it comes to sex positive content. Just a friendly reminder that while “Call Her Daddy” paved the way for having blunt conversations about sex, there are other options that encompass the whole sex positivity spectrum.