School takes up a majority of students’ lives, leaving most people with little time to be creative. Because of this, partying is one of the few times students have to creatively express themselves through clothing. Party themes are a huge part of being able to enjoy oneself at a party while also giving people a sense of creative liberty while being in comradery with peers. Here are five creative party themes for this spring term.

Anything but clothing

This party theme asks attendants to simply wear anything but clothing. Apart from the usual trash bags, this theme is capable of some interesting fashion moments. For these parties, blankets, tape, paper and cardboard can all become outfits. Dancing in paper pants doesn't seem like a terrible idea once it gets warmer. Although trash bags are a safe route, the fashion possibilities are endless.

Decades

This is a classic theme that sees a lot of use and brings some of the most dedicated fashion moments to life. Whether it be the 80s or early 2000s, decades parties usually have a lot of effort and participation from attendants. It is relatively easy to scour one’s closet for something to fit a decades theme.

Toga

Similarly to decades, toga is a classic theme for parties. Due to the main outfit usually being a piece of white fabric, creativity shines in the details and accessories. For toga, gold and leaf crowns are typically worn to replicate Greco-Roman fashion.

The first letter of your name

This theme leaves the most to creativity. Here, people dress up as anything that starts with the first letter of their first name. Due to the theme being so open-ended, this usually leads to more variation and more interesting outfits. Out of all the themes, this is one of the more humorous ones. Though it might be tough thinking of just one thing to create an outfit around, the freedom allows for extravagance: Why go small when you can dress like anything?

Dynamic Duos

Finally, dynamic duos are a fun theme to do with your best friend. With this theme, people dress up in pop culture dynamic duos such as Mario and Luigi, Spongebob and Patrick, and Bert and Ernie. This theme is more manageable for those who are shy about dressing up since it is in pairs.

Partying is not all about drinking. Partying gives opportunities to not only creatively express, but explore one’s fashion.