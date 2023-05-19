Eugene is currently in the heart of spring, meaning the city is starting to liven up again after the dead of winter. Flowers are blooming, the sun is out and Eugene is waking up again. To commemorate Oregon’s spring season, here are five great cocktails that are perfect for this time of year.

Lavender Lemon Drop

One of the things most associated with springtime is the blooming of fresh flowers and herbs. The best way to incorporate that cornerstone of spring into a drink is with lavender, which, once infused into a syrup, pairs wonderfully with the tart citrus of a lemon drop. Lavender syrup can easily be made at home or found in many specialty markets or liquor stores. Once made, these are perfect to sip while sunbathing on your porch.

You’ll need:

2 ounces vodka

1 1/2 ounces cointreau

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce lavender syrup

Take a slice of lemon and run it around the rim of the cocktail glass, then dip the rim of the glass into a small dish of sugar to give the drink a sugar rim. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in the vodka, cointreau, lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake well and strain into glass. Optional: top with a few dashes of lavender bitters or a twist of lemon peel.

Dark and Stormy

The coming of spring brings humidity, and in Oregon, that humidity can mean a lot of rain. Love it or hate it, wet weather is a regular part of life in the Pacific Northwest, and no cocktail pairs better with that weather than a Dark and Stormy. A simple but delicious drink, the appearance of the rum floating on top of the ginger beer is meant to emulate storm clouds.

You’ll need:

6 ounces ginger beer

2 ounces Gosling’s dark rum

1 lime

Fill a tall glass with ice and pour in the ginger beer. Then, very gently pour the rum over the ginger beer so it floats on top. Garnish with a lime wedge. Optional: squeeze a little fresh lime juice on top of the drink for an even more citrusy garnish.

Gold Rush

Whiskey would typically be uncommon in a list of refreshing spring drinks, but in a sour —any cocktail that consists of liquor, sweetener and some form of citrus — that no longer applies. One great variation on a whiskey sour is the Gold Rush, first created at the bar Milk & Honey in New York City. Its recipe has been adapted into this drink. The addition of honey syrup in this drink makes it perfect for this time of year when bees get back to pollinating.

You’ll need:

2 ounces bourbon/whiskey

3/4 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce honey syrup

Add the ingredients to an ice filled shaker and shake well. Pour into a rocks glass filled with ice, preferably a single large cube. Garnish with a lemon twist, a dash of orange bitters or both.

Caipirinha

When springtime hits in Oregon, many neighborhoods start to smell like fresh cut lawns. If you were to distill that essence into a drink, you’d likely end up with a Caipirinha. This drink is made with the national spirit of Brazil, cachaça, which is distilled from fermented sugarcane juice —don’t worry, you can easily find it in any well-stocked liquor store. It has a fresh, fruity, vegetal flavor that mixes wonderfully with a little sugar and citrus.

You’ll need:

2 ounces cachaça

1 lime

2 tsp. sugar

Cut the lime into four to five wedges and add them to a rocks glass, then add the sugar. Muddle well until the sugar is somewhat dissolved, then top the glass with ice. Add the cachaça and stir. Garnish with a wheel of lime on the rim of the glass.

Berry Gin and Tonic

Now that it’s May, it means berry season is on the way. To celebrate one of Oregon’s most celebrated harvests, make yourself a berry gin and tonic — garnished with fresh fruit and a float of Chambord — to sip in your garden. Any gin will do, but the floral and citrusy notes of Hendrick’s really elevate this drink to the most refreshing level.

You’ll need:

2 1/4 ounces gin, preferably Hendrick’s

4 1/4 ounces tonic water

1/4 ounce Chambord

Fresh blueberries

Fresh raspberries

Fresh strawberries

Slice some strawberries and drop them into the bottom of a chilled rocks glass. Fill the glass partway with ice, leaving some room. Add the gin and tonic. Grab a small handful of blueberries and raspberries and put them on top of the drink. Gently stir the drink until everything is mixed. Finally, gently pour the Chambord so it floats on top of the drink.

Whatever your next get together may be – a game night, bbq or even a garden party – grab some ingredients and make you and your friends some of these refreshing and delicious drinks!