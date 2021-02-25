February marks Black History Month, and for avid readers, this is a perfect time to pick up a few new titles of Black stories by Black authors.
Such a Fun Age
By Kiley Reid
On the surface, this novel follows an African-American nanny, Emira, who is accused of abducting the White toddler that she is taking care of. This experience sets off a series of actions from the toddler's mother, Alix, who attempts to be an ally for Emira.
Although the novel has a pretty simple plot-line, Reid elaborately unfolds the thick layers of racial inequality, performative activism, allyship, white saviors and privilege within a satirical and digestible narrative.
Reid's writing has a very intoxicating pull, and the plot sneaks up on readers — making the book near impossible to put down. 'Such a Fun Age' has a lasting aftereffect in which readers close the book reflecting on their activism and what defines an ally.
Between the World and Me
By Ta-Nehisi Coates
In the form of a letter from a father to a son, readers experience Coates' life alongside him as he navigates the world as a Black man in America. 'Between the World and Me' is an episodic autobiography; the storyline inches through Coates’ childhood in Baltimore, institutional racism within his education, experiences as a parent of a Black child and to his present life as a renowned journalist.
Coates' words dance on the pages in a rhythmic saunter that captivates readers from the introduction. Each of the three chapters illuminates themes of race, opportunity, parenthood and identity.
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot
By Mikki Kendall
‘Hood Feminism’ is an essay collection that discusses the glaring holes in feminism that neglect to advocate for basic needs that significantly impact women of color.
Kendall pushes against the narrative of White-centered feminism in a very in-your-face manner. The book connects feminism to the housing crisis, hunger, Black maternal health and so many other subjects that are often glanced over in a movement that primarily uplifts straight, cis, White women.
Some readers will find this book a gentle reminder, while others will feel like they were just punched in the gut. Nevertheless, it is a must-read to understand intersectionality and a continued reminder that if your feminism doesn't reflect all, it reflects no one.
The Vanishing Half
By Brit Bennett
This novel follows twins sisters Stella and Desiree, who ran away at 16 from their small southern town and went their separate ways. One chooses to live her life as a White-passing woman, and the other as a Black woman. In effect, they experience very polarizing lives with different societal norms and racial discrimination.
‘The Vanishing Half’ is absorbing, and Bennet produces a beautifully written story about racial identity, the privilege of skin color and dynamics of relationships.
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America 1619-2019
Edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
Released in early February, this essay collection penned by 90 of America's leading Black writers educates readers through the extensive timeline of African American history and Black America. The book's 80 chapters are formatted chronologically to tell the history of Black America starting in 1619 with the first arrival of Ndongo peoples to colonized America and ending with the Black Lives Matter movement. Kendi and Blain edit together a captivating, educational and reflective collection that educates readers far beyond the White-led history taught in America's education curriculum.
These five books do not even crack the surface for the stories you should consider adding to your bookshelf in honor of Black History Month. And as February comes to a close, continue celebrating and reading Black stories by Black authors beyond the confines of one month.