May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which honors Americans descended from Asian continents and the Pacific Islands of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. While Asian Americans should be celebrated year round, this month is meant to highlight their stories.

In light of AAPI Heritage Month, here are five Asian American musicians to add to your playlist.

H.E.R.

Born from a Filipino mother and Black father, Gabi Wilson — known as H.E.R. — is a multi-instrumentalist playing drums, piano, guitar and bass, and R&B artist with four Grammy wins and 13 nominations. Wilson’s 2021 album, “Back of My Mind,” has 21 tracks of laid back beats and soulful vocals about challenges in relationships. On “Damage,” Wilson sings, “careful what you take for granted, ‘cause with me you could do damage” — expressing a love for a partner but fear of getting hurt. The album also features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and YG. Fans of modern hip-hop and R&B will likely enjoy the soothing and emotional songs of this album.

Latest Release: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” single by Mary J. Blige and H.E.R. (2022)

Find it on: Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora

H.E.R. - Damage (Official Video)

Mitski

This Japanese American artist is a master of dreamy sounds with an emotionally charged vocal timbre — similar to St. Vincent and Phoebe Bridgers. Mitski’s most recent album, “Laurel Hell,” dropped this past February and is a short 32 minutes with 11 tracks. The album opens with warm waves of synthesizer washing your stress away followed by half an hour of calming indie music side by side. The more upbeat songs feature a synth that is almost reminiscent of the 1980s.

Latest Release: “Glide,” single (2022)

Find it on: Spotify, YouTube Music

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=mitski+laurel+hell

Japanese Breakfast

Michelle Zauner — the creative mind behind the songs of alternative pop group Japanese Breakfast — was born in South Korea and raised in Eugene, Oregon. Her latest album, “Jubilee,” highlights her soft, feminine voice over creative, upbeat instrumentals ranging from bouncing basslines to soothing synth waves to electronic drums. “Jubilee” is an album for fans of indie and alternative music.

Latest Release: “Jubilee,” album (2021)

Find it on: Spotify, YouTube, Bandcamp

Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet (Official Video)

Toro y Moi

Despite what his stage name implies, Toro y Moi is just one person — Chaz Bear. Born to a Filipino mother and a Black father, Bear was raised in South Carolina and later moved to California. Bear’s latest release “MAHAL” has relaxing, chillwave indie music full of subtle, groovy basslines, peaceful guitar licks and mellow synth. The album also features collaborations with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Sofie Royer and The Mattson 2.

Latest Release: “MAHAL,” album (2022)

Find it on: Apple Music, Spotify

Toro y Moi - The Loop (Official Video)

Eric Nam

A Korean American artist based in Seoul, South Korea and Los Angeles, Nam was named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia and YouTube’s Artist Trending on The Rise according to his Spotify biography. Nam became a K-Pop star after being discovered by Star Audition, the Korean equivalent of The Voice, then signing to a Korean record label. Now turning to a more independent route, Nam’s latest album, “There and Back Again,” is a through-and-through American pop album. Nam has a rich voice similar to Justin Bieber with pop beats and spacey synthesizers.

Latest Release: “There and Back Again,” album (2022)

Find it on: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube

Eric Nam - I Don't Know You Anymore (Official Music Video)

From R&B to pop to indie, these musicians represent a variety of music genres. Although no list can completely encompass all the Asian American musicians worth a listen, these five are a strong start to any playlist.