Oregon is known for its thriving food carts scene, a trend that has spread across the entire state in recent years. Eugene is no exception, hosting a number of truly exceptional food carts that turn out some of the tastiest food in town. Here are four of the best to enjoy in the spring sun.

Makeda’s Cuisine

725 Olive St

Makeda’s is probably the best known Ethiopian establishment in Lane County. While the business does have a brick and mortar restaurant and a stand at the Eugene Saturday Market, their food truck is perhaps where most Eugenians have experienced the delicious cooking of Makeda’s. Featuring mouthwatering Ethiopian staples such as Temtumo, Doro Wat and sauteed beef tips — all served on top of traditional Injera — the menu is perfect finger food for a sunny day out.

B~Heavenly

10 E Broadway

While most food carts offer some kind of option for vegetarians and vegans, it’s rare to find one that specifically caters to that lifestyle. Luckily, B~Heavenly has a menu consisting entirely of dishes to appeal to that demographic, using plant-based proteins in dishes from several cuisines, from Thai to Japanese to Mexican. Located in Kesey Square, it’s perfect for anyone in Downtown Eugene looking for a quick, healthy lunch.

Gotcha Burger

1702 W 7th Ave

For those looking for classic fast food fare done right, Gotcha Burger is your go to. The West Eugene food cart offers all the American classics you’d expect, such as burgers, fries, onion rings and chili-cheese dogs, as well as killer philly cheesesteaks. If you wanna go all out on a guilty pleasure meal, you owe it to yourself to make a stop at Gotcha Burger.

Morelos MX

10 E Broadway

Downtown Eugene is packed with plenty of restaurants, but sadly there’s not too many options for good Mexican food. However, one particular food cart in Kesey Square serves up some truly delicious Mexican staples, and that would be Morelos MX. Highlights on the menu include their torta, fish tacos and their especially delicious breakfast burrito.

The next time you’re out in town and needing a bite to eat, keep these carts in mind for meals that’ll keep you coming back for seconds.