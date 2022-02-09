Social media has become the ultimate digital environment for creatives to connect with like-minded visionaries and spread their ideas to the world. Many social media platforms — including Instagram, one of the most popular apps in the world — create a domain for millions of people to gain inspiration from others, and users can curate an atmosphere where they can directly interact with their interests.
Fashion is one of the biggest creative mediums to dominate social media, and Instagram is a prominent platform for this industry. Fashion enthusiasts on Instagram have amassed a widespread following where they can share inspiration with other fashion lovers. Here are four of the best fashion accounts on Instagram that will open your eyes to contemporary fashion design:
A display of some of the most one-of-a-kind pieces you will ever see, @das.archivee strives to be different. This account serves as an exhibit of extremely unique and edgy pieces that sometimes have a dark, mysterious aesthetic. Handcrafting an outfit from their site could consist of a skeleton T-shirt, a shredded knit sweater, baggy jeans with stuffed animals sewn on one leg, exaggerated chunky boots and a horror movie-themed puffer jacket to top it off. “Showcasing carefully selected fashion and art,” according to their bio, they have racked up over 134,000 followers by posting a daily stream of rare and strange pieces that will change the way you view fashion.
“I love this account, and I always look for it when I’m looking for inspiration,” UO sophomore Isabella Cope said. “I just like the more outlandish things they post.” Cope loves the colorful, thermal-style balaclava beanies, a piece that has gained a lot of popularity in recent months, as well as one-of-a-kind Jordan One Low concept designs.
@das.archivee highlights a myriad of off-kilter niche labels with graphic-heavy designs and wild materials and textures. They even have their own Depop shop where followers can cop similar pieces of their own. After a few minutes of scrolling through this account, there is a good chance you might ask yourself, “What planet did I land on?”
@hidden.ny is everything streetwear and sneaker enthusiasts need — the perfect blend of art and fashion. Almost never including a caption, this account is merely a photo dump of countless fashion pieces and art with an urban-based street style. It primarily focuses on sneakers, serving the likes of sneakerheads and enthusiasts of rare shoe models, but also emphasizes a high-end streetwear aesthetic with designer clothing pieces.
Much of the account is also dedicated to exhibiting artists, designers, models and other celebrities who complement the stylistic aesthetic of the account. Acquiring over 725,000 followers, @hidden.ny allows users to scroll through a collection of over 20,000 posts, giving followers an endless supply of streetwear and even artistic inspiration.
Helene Cortez defines the fashion influencer lifestyle. Her account is dedicated to showcasing her day-to-day life while highlighting her fashion choices that reflect her roots. Her ranch style Californian aesthetic dominates her feed, and her followers can acquire country-esque style inspiration that incorporates endless combinations of a rural-inspired wardrobe. A classic outfit from her feed includes a tall pair of leather cowgirl boots, a faded denim romper, a vibrant red leather jacket and a black cowboy hat.
“I tend to always find my way to Helene’s account because she reminds me of home,” UO senior Emily Loffredo said. “She has mastered the perfect mix of modern, California and cowboy. I also really enjoy looking at her page for inspiration because I can pick out similar pieces from my own closet, but I put my own twist to accommodate for Oregon.”
Based out of Copenhagen, stylist and creative director Pernille Teisbaek flexes her city lifestyle with an emphasis on her versatile, streetwear-inspired fashion sense. The fashion influencer clashes many styles together to form her own original taste, integrating several monotone color palettes. Sometimes minimalist, sometimes extravagant, Teisbaek shows her 1.2 million followers how to expertly rock a covetable sweater with a pair of baggy ripped jeans and an oversized trench coat. Streetwear has never looked so elegant.
Fashion is becoming more progressive than ever, and from these Instagram accounts, it shows. Just a quick scroll through these profiles can shed light on a new world of inspiration. A new wave of fashion is a tap away.