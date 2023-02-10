Student plant parents face a dilemma in the dorms. It can be enticing to bring life in the form of some leafy friends in order to brighten up a small space, but the little room provided in the residence halls doesn't leave much room for plants. Between the lack of space, potential lack of light and frequent travel of some students, it can be difficult to find a plant that suits students’ specific needs.

In some circumstances, students feel concerned about the plants that they left and may be abandoning the notion of dorm plants altogether. It can be a struggle to decide which plants are suitable for a dorm room, especially when students often spend time out of their dorms. But before you give up on plant life in your room, give it one more shot. This list will help you choose a plant that will suit your needs and will allow you to bring some life back into your dorm for this winter term.

Pothos

Though the days are indeed slowly growing longer, the Eugene overcast has firmly settled in. This plant is friendly to areas without direct sunlight and can be perfect for a dorm room that usually gets sun but is seeing less of it due to Eugene’s overcast weather.

Philodendrons

Similar to the pothos, philodendrons are a great option for a hanging plant that requires minimal care and favors indirect sunlight. Let the plant hang from your bunk bed or sit atop your bookshelf, but just be sure to watch for when the sun comes back out this spring and move your plants accordingly.

Succulents and cactuses

While most varieties of succulents and cactuses don’t require much attention or care, these plants do favor more sunlight. These plants may be best for rooms with brighter windows or folks who don't have quite as much space to designate to a plant.

Spider plants

Don’t be afraid! These fun-looking plants only sound like they’d be scary based on their namesake: the spider. In reality, the spider plant is a fun, mid-size plant that comes with lots of variety in shape and size, and can easily help a room come to life. These super low-maintenance plants are a perfect option for a student who may forget to water regularly during the wintertime.

If you're not fond of the idea of dirt in the dorm, you can consider keeping your plant in a glass or vase with water! Lots of household plants are compatible with living in water rather than being planted in soil, and it can be a great way to remind yourself when your plant needs water.

Alternatively, if you find yourself struggling to tell when your plant needs more water, designate a day every other week to take the time to bottom-water your plants. This can be done by setting your houseplants in a dish or bowl with water for 10-20 minutes, allowing them to drink as much water as they need, so you don’t have to guess whether you’re giving them too much or too little.

Best of luck with your dorm-gardening adventures!