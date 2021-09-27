Students, families and people of all ages congregate at local cafes in search of a relaxed space to work, study, meet with people and destress. Pressure from the outside world dissipates when stepping into a place filled with social chatter, the aroma of coffee and pleasant scenery. Employees and customers alike said these cafes, filled with local art, vintage goods and historical architecture, help visitors focus and relax.
Farmers Union Coffee Roasters — contemporary farmhouse
This repurposed 20th-century egg production facility invites its community into an expansive space with high, exposed ceilings. Ornamented farm animals, such as chickens, create a quirky and playful atmosphere. The cafe displays its environmental efforts through the solar panels attached to the roof and the reusable coffee containers on the shelves.
Co-owner Thomas Pettus-Czar embraces the Pacific Northwest aesthetic of restoring retro buildings and presenting its history. Pettus-Czar believes his cafe’s open space creates a “thought-provoking, playful and warm” environment for guests to immerse themselves in.
“When you're in a space with this kind of history, it's imbued with a spirit of sorts that you can feel immediately upon walking in,” Pettus-Czar said. “Much of the decor in here is vintage and antique objects that were scored at local thrift stores and antique malls.”
University of Oregon alumnus and Masters student Hunter, 25, travels 100 miles from Portland almost every weekend to read or study within the Farmers Union’s space, she said. Hunter’s spirit improves when she comes to Farmers Union because there is “always a sense of warmth and comfort.” She enjoys spending her time under the natural illumination of the skylight in the ceiling.
“Farmers Union gets me out of my house,” Hunter said. “It is a fun outing for me and helps me focus on what I am doing. I feel good about myself every time I leave.”
Vero Espresso — comfort with antique charm
In this quaint, yellow house, Vero Espresso has been transporting guests to a bygone era since 2009. Vero is a comfortable place for visitors to relax in plush chairs under stained glass windows. Throughout the day, Vero is crowded with students, business professionals and community members. Despite the long lines, UO sophomore Sarah Madden waits patiently with her friends because she knows she can unwind in a calm environment, she said.
“Vero is very cozy,” Madden said. “It feels homey and modern. It is nice to be in a place where you can be with friends and do homework. Everyone is very productive.”
According to Vero's assistant manager Amanda Brandow, college students seek this cafe for its “home away from home” atmosphere. Brandow strives to make the cafe’s culture neighborly and casual. The charming space is filled with unique art which helps strengthen the feeling of being invited into someone's home.
“My favorite thing about the art displayed in Vero is that two of our pieces were done by one of our regular customers,” Brandow said. “Those paintings catch my eye from time to time and they are a reminder of Vero's history as well as its evolution over the past 12 years.”
Espresso Roma — vibrant student hot spot
A block from the UO campus, Espresso Roma’s staff treat regulars and newcomers like old friends. The cafe is adorned with paintings made by local artists and often has soothing jazz instrumentals playing in the background. Chico, a barista at Espresso Roma, believes the outside patio brings the whole place together by putting people at ease.
“Roma is a very calm and welcoming place,” Chico said. “Professors and students come here knowing they have a local place to study. It is the best place to visit because it has a nice open patio outback.”
After years studying at Espresso Roma, UO senior Ethan Rife associates his “productive workflow” with the cafe. Rife visits at least a few times a week when he is in town, he said. He appreciates being greeted by the staff by name when walking in.
“I always have a good feeling when I come in here,” Rife said. “Roma has been the place where I have done things I have been proud of in terms of school work and meeting people I care about. I am comfortable knowing I can always show up and do what I need to do.”
For many, cafes represent the need to have control over a busy life. They also help ease people into work and solidify friendships. Wherever one chooses to grab coffee, the perfect setting that appeals to the senses should be part of the experience. Check out one of these listed cafes or the many more in Eugene for a healthy break.