As a lifelong dancer, I have always advocated for people to try dance — no matter their age or ability. Dance is one of the most natural forms of self-expression and allows one to nurture their mind-body connection.
However, a year in quarantine has made me a lot more sedentary and complacent. Without classes or adequate space, I lost my drive to move until recently. Last month, Eugene celebrated National Dance Week, featuring free classes and performances by local dance companies. This event brought my attention back to the artform. I was nervous to start up again after a year's hiatus, but I reminded myself of what I always encourage others to do: to invite the joy of dance into your life, no matter your background.
Though I have a background in dance, I approached these classes with the mindset of a beginner. Here are the three classes I took, along with some tips for attending if you are just starting out.
Burlesque with Chelsea Godon at Rebelle Movement
The class I was most nervous to attend was burlesque at Rebelle Movement. Burlesque is all about being fun and flirtatious in a theatrical way; think “Cell Block Tango” from the movie “Chicago.” Despite being nervous to attempt any sort of sensual movement in public, the atmosphere of the class was fun and nonjudgmental, making it easy for me to find confidence in my dancing.
Class warm-up included some strength training, stretching and then a saucy across-the-floor section to prepare us for the choreography to come. Next, we changed into heels (optional) to learn the combination. Much to my surprise, I didn’t feel silly at all. In fact, rehearsing Godon’s sharp and sultry choreo was empowering.
This particular class seems better suited for intermediate-level dancers. However, Rebelle Movement seeks to offer an inclusive space for adults to try dance for the first time no matter their previous experience. My best advice is to shoot them an email if you want advice on what class you are best suited for.
Studio: Rebelle Movement
Other classes offered: ballet, pointe, jazz, hip-hop, tap
Hip-hop with Kasondra Cowger at Xcape Dance
Next, I took a beginning teen/adult hip-hop class at Xcape Dance Academy. The class I attended was unusually small because of Cinco de Mayo, but Kasondra Cowger’s vivacious energy made the room feel full. Cowger started class with a warm-up and some across-the-floor exercises that were all about strutting and getting pumped up for the choreography section.
The other students in the class were already familiar with the choreography, but Cowger made sure to go through everything to ensure that new students knew the steps. She recommends any brand new students come at the beginning of the month when she starts a new piece of choreography.
“Everyone needs to start out somewhere,” Cowger said. “Hip-hop is all about confidence and that comes with time, so you might as well start now.”
While this class was physically challenging, the friendly environment makes for an ideal spot to try a first class.
Studio: Xcape Dance Academy
Other classes offered: contemporary, jazz, tap
Virtual ballet barre with Kathryn Morgan on YouTube
If you’re not yet comfortable attending class in person, this beginning ballet class is available for free on Kathryn Morgan’s YouTube channel. Although the class is friendly for small spaces, I chose to take it outside and use a railing as a barre. Personally, I recommend trying this class in your socks or barefoot on a surface like hardwood.
Morgan does a great job of creating steps that are easy to follow, along with tips throughout to ensure that you’re developing your technique. Ballet is a great way to build strength, flexibility and musicality. This class is unlike the others in that it doesn’t have a choreography section, but Morgan does have other videos where she instructs ballet center including jumps and turns.
Class: Beginner Ballet Barre | At Home Ballet Class Workout | Kathryn Morgan
These are only a few of the options you have to take beginning dance classes in Eugene. While it can be nice to familiarize yourself with a style of dance from the comfort of your home, the energy of a classroom is irreplaceable. Remember: dance is for everyone, and everyone needs to start somewhere.