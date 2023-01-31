Time to strap on your neon Nike Elite Socks and plastic wayfarer sunglasses — UO Concerts brings to you the first ever “2010s Night,” the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the music that soundtracked our pubescent glory days and the sweet, sweet memories of our middle school awkwardness.

This Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., UO Concerts will host yet another campus dance party at the Redwood Auditorium in the EMU to kick off the weekend. Rather than your typical 80s or 90s theme, the team wanted to put together something that’s never been done before — a night defined by the music of the decade that nearly every current college student can reminisce about from our youth.

“It’s basically a middle school dance, but you’re in college now so it’s way more fun,” Kendall Porter, the chair for UO Music and Concerts, said. “We were thinking about how hyped the songs that played at our middle school dances were, and how it would be so fun to be back in that environment but as yourself now.”

The UO Concerts team put together a massive playlist for the event, packed with nostalgic 2010s bangers that will surely release buried memories from your adolescence. The playlist will feature everything from Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night” to Far East Movement’s “Like a G6” and much more. The playlist will also incorporate several classics from the early 2000s, such as “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado. Slightly older tracks that weaseled their way into 2010s popularity are also essential for the nostalgia of the decade, Porter said.

The event will also include a raffle for a new JBL speaker and even an outfit contest for those who want to fully embrace the 2010s in all its voguish glory. And to make sure all attendees are on point for the theme, Sillybandz will be provided and used as the wristband for the event.

“We’re going full swag,” Porter said. “The swag levels will be out of the building.”

While coming up with the idea, the UO Concerts team realized that even though the 2010s produced so many great party tracks, there aren’t many places to go out to specifically listen to that era. Hosting a dance event with the music of our early tween to teenage years can give people the opportunity to relive these legendary party anthems in a new age, one where we’re probably not worried about how many gallons of Axe body spray you need to get your crush to notice you.

“It’s like 7th and 8th grade except things aren’t as awkward anymore,” Porter said. “You kind of have a better sense of self. You can just go and enjoy the music with your friends.”

2010s Night is free for everyone, and each UO student can bring up to two non-student guests. So gather your friends and get the weekend started this Friday at the Redwood Auditorium for a night of flashbacks and hopefully new memories as well.