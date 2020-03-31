Amidst all of this social distancing, an overload of Instagram challenges and Zooming into spring term classes, there’s probably never been a better time to lose yourself in a good book. This is what the Emerald staff recommends to read during self-quarantine:
How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell
It’s the perfect anti-capitalist read to get you riled up about having to be productive in this pandemic. Odell’s writing mixes deftly-crafted scholarship, personal essay and calls to action in an attempt to shake us out of our hustle mindset and, ultimately, remind us why we’re alive. Ryan Nguyen, news reporter
Beauty Sick by Renee Engeln
I love this book because it combines scientific research with personal anecdotes. It’s about our cultural obsession with women and girl’s appearances and how it harms their happiness, finances, ability to get ahead in life and physical and emotional health. She uses most of the book to explore the problem, but also offers practical solutions at the end. Sarah-Mae McCullough, arts and culture writer
High-Rise and Crash by J.G. Ballard
The perfect blend of realism and sci-fi for the next-to-post apocalyptic times. Donny Morrison, managing editor
Franny and Zooey by J.D. Salinger
I started reading Franny and Zooey because it's my mom's favorite book, and I figured that quarantine would be the perfect opportunity to finally check it out. The 1961 novella is unlike anything else I've read. Perfect for those nights of deep introspection, where you're questioning everything and getting in your head. Frankie Kerner, arts and culture writer
Red Notice by Bill Browder
This autobiography of investor Bill Browder as he navigates the politics in Russia to make an absurd amount of money for his hedge fund is filled with anecdotes that paint a bleak picture of Russia today. Getting over the self-righteousness of Browder as he paints himself as a savior of the Russian people may take some time, but once you do, you can glean some valuable lessons from this larger-than-life story. Plus, it’s the perfect page-turner to keep the boredom at bay for a few hours. Jack Forrest, news reporter
Night Sky with Exit Wounds by Ocean Vuong
Social distancing has taught me that maybe I’m more of an extrovert than I thought I was. This poetry collection reminds me to appreciate the intimacy of artistic expression during this global chaos. I read these poems to feel emotionally connected and, ultimately, less isolated. Sydney Dauphinais, arts and culture editor
Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction by David Enrich
You don’t need a degree in finance to love a good book about financial crime. David Enrich’s new book about Deutsche Bank chronicles the history of one of the world’s most infamous financial entities that supported the regimes of Iran and Syria, facilitated Russian money laundering and became the only bank willing to lend to a notoriously unreliable client — the current president. Enrich makes complex topics simple for readers and explains the ins-and-outs of how Deutsche and its army of bankers and traders profited at the expense of others. Michael Tobin, editor-in-chief
The Summer Book by Tove Jansson
While we're looking forward to what'll likely be a hazmat-suit summer, an elderly artist and her 6-year-old granddaughter are learning to live together during a long season on a small Finnish island. It's a soft, sweet story about two very different people and their evolving love for one another and the world — something we all could use more of right now. Julia Mueller, copy chief
Forever Words: The Unknown Poems by Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash’s words are familiar to many of us through his music: jovial and playful, but also at times intense and emotional. “Forever Words” covers a range of subject matter, everything from undressing women to religion to addiction to Cash’s boundless love for June Carter. Once last term, I showed up to a professor’s office hours carrying this book, and was met with the comment, “Cash was very troubled … but thoroughly good.” His poetry is no exception. Audrey Kalman, arts and culture writer
Self Assertion for Women by Pamela E. Butler
I recommend this book always. It’s a self-bettering book published during the second wave of feminism that teaches women how to navigate self assertion in their communication, body language and practice for all aspects of their lives. Kimmy Harris, photographer