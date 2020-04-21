We’re all on lockdown, so no one needs a lecture on how unhealthy it is to watch 18 straight hours of Netflix. So without further ado, here’s a top 10 list of the binge-able complete series on Netflix that are eight seasons or less — sorry “The Office” fans. These shows are available from pilot to series finale without having to wait for the next season to drop.
10. Black Mirror
While Black Mirror isn’t technically a finished series, it’s episodic nature means that it doesn’t really matter when you start it, or even if you watch it in the right order, so it earns an honorary 10th place. The show dives into the perils of technology and society, giving a cynical and often dark look at where our future may be headed. While Black Mirror definitely isn’t for everyone, but if you are a fan, you’ll be hooked.
Binge Time: 21 Hrs, 19 Mins
9. Travelers
This Canadian-American TV show is a hidden gem on Netflix. Hundreds of years in the future, people worldwide are forced underground because of climate change and other man-made disasters. In an attempt to stop it from ever happening, “travelers” are sent back in time to save us from ourselves.
Binge Time: 25 Hrs, 30 Mins
8. Sense 8
A Netflix original, Sense 8 has been praised for its representation of LGBTQ characters as well as its racial and cultural diversity. When eight people from around the world find that they have a psychic connection to each other, they must use their own individual talents and backgrounds to keep each other alive. While the writing isn’t flawless, the camerawork is beautiful, and the characters bring a dash of realism and diversity that few other shows can match.
Binge Time: 24 Hrs 50 Mins
7. Weeds
Imagine if your mom started selling pot before it was legal, and you’ve basically got the plot of Weeds. In this suburbs-meets-drug-dealer drama, an enterprising businesswoman and mother does whatever she needs to support her family.
Binge Time: 46 Hrs 20 Mins
6. Orange is the New Black
Orange is the New Black was one of the original Netflix series that made Netflix what it is today, and in 2019, the series finally came to a close. The series, which follows Piper Kerman’s fictional journey through a women’s prison, has earned four Emmys and countless other awards.
Binge Time: 91 Hrs
5. Sherlock
This mini-series, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, is more like a movie series, with each episode being close to 90 minutes. As such, the production quality is close to a movie as well, and if you’re looking to spend a day or two on a series, there are few better options.
Binge Time: 19 Hrs, 30 Mins
4. House of Cards
With Kevin Spacey’s recent legal troubles, House of Cards has definitely had a shadow cast on it, and the decision not to bring back Spacey for the last season definitely hurt the quality, even if it was the right call. But don’t let that deter you from watching it -- it’s one of Netflix’s best originals, and if you’re a fan of power or politics, it’s the show for you.
Binge Time: 63 Hrs
3. Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad is basically Weeds’ older brother. The AMC show stars Bryan Cranston as a high school teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer. After realizing his death is imminent, he teams up with a former student to sell methamphetamines, all with the goal of making enough money to support his family after he’s gone.
Binge Time: 49 Hrs
2. BoJack Horseman
This Netflix original follows BoJack Horseman, a former actor who’s now caught up in a life of parties and drugs. The twist: he’s an animated horse. While it sounds silly, the animated series takes a self-aware and sometimes extremely dark look at the world of drugs, relationships, and broken families. BoJack Horseman is easily Netflix’s best animated series, and after wrapping up earlier this year, it’s a great and relatively short binge when many of us are also dealing with a dark reality.
Binge Time: 33 Hrs
1. Mad Men
Maybe I’m biased because I’m an Advertising major, but Mad Men is the best show on Netflix. Period. The series, based in the ‘50s, follows Don Draper, an advertising man based out of New York. The writing is flawless, and the character development over the seasons is unparalleled. While it’s the longest series on this list, it’s also the most worthy of a binge, and with social isolation, there’s never been a better time to watch it.
Binge Time: 72 Hrs