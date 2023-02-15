As the skies remain in their grayish hues and the leftover rain puddles line the gutters of the streets, we find ourselves engulfed in the seemingly endless gloom of winter. But despite the runny noses and the premature 5 p.m. sunsets, the winter can be a time of deep introspection. Spending more time indoors can incite pensive self-reflection and valuable time spent alone, and what better way to accompany the shifting moods of the cold season than a new playlist to soundtrack the seasonal changes? Here are 10 chilling tracks to put in rotation that capture the brisk winter feeling with a contemplative quality.

“Sparks” by Beach House

It’s hard to think of another group that captures the melancholic realities of love, life and heartbreak than the legendary dream pop duo Beach House. Track two off their bleak yet gorgeous 2015 album “Depression Cherry,” like a cold winter day, begins with a sharp sense of discomfort. Through intricate yet subtle layering and unexpected chord progressions, the track is disorienting, almost confusing. But as the track builds and each layer begins to meld into one, everything makes sense – like your face becoming numb after a few minutes of walking against the frigid winter wind. The b Beautiful harmonizing and a satisfying climax at the hook gives me goosebumps every single time I hear it. Take this song with you as you make your way across campus on a freezing school day.

“East Coast” by CASTLEBEAT

Since I discovered “East Coast” in early 2020, I don’t think it’s ever quite left my head. Its lo-fi, bedroom dream pop sound fills you with comfort, like being wrapped in a warm blanket on a rainy day, with vocals that drown in an addicting wintery melody. This track embodies the feeling of being curled up in your bedroom, protected from a whipping winter storm raging through your window.

“The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin

These rock legends are sure to take you on a long, winding journey on the nearly eight minutes of their aptly -named 1973 track. The charming presence of the guitar feels somber and moody, yet also hopeful at the same time. The spirit of the song shifts to upbeat and optimistic into the second half, like an emerging rainbow breaking through the dark clouds of a rainy day. Sit back and let the melody take you on a ride.

“You Are Not an Island” by Vanishing Twin

For a more experimental take on what winter sounds like, Vanishing Twin delivers an entrancing performance that’s psychedelic, kaleidoscopic and infinitely chill. The beautiful guitar melody intertwines with mysterious, otherworldly sounds peppered throughout, providing the backdrop for a haunting vocal performance that will transport you to another world. “You Are Not an Island” is a hallucinatory voyage best experienced in solitude, so give this song a listen during a moment of down time by yourself.

“2009” by Mac Miller

“2009” will forever be my favorite track from Mac Miller’s 2018 masterpiece “Swimming.” A cinematic orchestra reels you in for a lush, wistful intro that hypnotizes you instantly, leading you into a soft and sweet piano melody that carries the song’s serene aura. Miller is as intimate as he’s ever been, reflecting on his life in the form of scattered thoughts and personal realizations. The song’s gentle yet deeply reflective nature makes it the perfect track to contemplate life to.

“8 (circle)” by Bon Iver

Bon Iver has mastered the art of crafting an ambience that is as gorgeous as it is warm. Soothing pads and soaring vocals fuse together to create what feels like a ray of sunshine through the clouds. Reaching the end of the song always leaves me begging for more, as its ingenious simplicity defines its mystique and alluring beauty.

“I. Flight of the Navigator” by Childish Gambino

If you’re looking for songs to transport you to a new world, this supernatural Childish Gambino track depicts an idea of what transcending into heaven feels like. A tap of the play button immediately sends you through a portal into a wintery dreamscape that activates all the senses, like exploring a foreign land on another planet. Take this song on your next trek through an intense blizzard.

“February Stars” by Foo Fighters

Like a gentle snowfall, “February Stars” begins soft and tender with Dave Grohl crooning over a gentle tune. Its build-up is slow and steady, but eventually the song makes a complete 180, erupting into a thunderous roar that drives the track all the way home. Give this banger a listen while staring at the dark winter night sky.

“Visions” by Stevie Wonder

Close your eyes and let your imagination dance with this chilling and highly underrated gem from the god Stevie Wonder. The unbelievably dreamy guitar melody paints pictures in my mind with an effortless vocal performance that will make your soul melt, like the lingering morning snow after a stormy night.

“ARE YOU OK?” by Daniel Caesar

The one-of-a-kind R&B superstar Daniel Caesar shines in this cozy lullaby that flows like a cool bitter breeze outside your window. His delicate delivery brings a sense of peace and reassurance over a glistening soundscape of light guitar plucks, sharp piano stabs and dark synth lines. His therapeutic, “in your feels” sentiment can be all you need to cheer you up on a dismal, gray winter day.

Winter can be a difficult time for many people, especially as we trudge our way through the throes of endless schoolwork and a bitter climate. But the right music can be just what we need to see the light at the end of the tunnel.