Writers are responsible for pitching, writing and editing articles with the assistance of the editor. Writers are expected to produce original and accurate stories, work in a team environment and develop or maintain an education and understanding of the field of cannabis journalism with professionality at the forefront. Ability to successfully meet deadlines and attend biweekly meetings is necessary. Excellent opportunity for growth in writing, editing and journalistic experience in a unique and growing field. Green Eugene is prioritizing diverse voices, including BIPOC and LGBT+ individuals. Suggested 21+

To Apply:

Send cover letter, resume and work samples to Kaylynn Wohl at kwohl@dailyemerald.com