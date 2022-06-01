Photographers are responsible for capturing eye-grabbing images of cannabis, people, landscapes, visual stories and more. Photographers are expected to produce professional, high-quality images that are creative and representative of the assignment. The ideal photographer demonstrates a basic understanding of cannabis photography including but not limited to photo editing and file organization and composition, along with the ability to collaborate with coworkers. Opportunity for connecting with other journalists, portfolio building and photography skill building in a unique form of journalism. Green Eugene is prioritizing diverse voices, including BIPOC and LGBT+ individuals. Suggested 21+

To Apply:

Send cover letter, resume and work samples to Kaylynn Wohl at kwohl@dailyemerald.com