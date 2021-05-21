Sports reporters cover all things UO and local sports, including varsity sports, club sports and more. Reporters cover live events and write game recaps or side bar features. They also craft feature stories on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. Reporters attend games and press conferences, cover breaking news events and work hand in hand with editors to tell stories surrounding local sports. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is looking for sports reporters to start in summer or fall 2021. Applications are due June 7th.
Responsibilities include:
Cover at least one event per week throughout the sports season.
Pitch at least two 500-1000 word features per month.
Actively engage with and work on edits promptly.
Attend weekly all-staff and desk meetings.
Represent the Emerald in a positive light when covering events and attending press conferences.