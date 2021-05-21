Social media producers get the news into our audience’s hands. They produce social media content and social media journalism across a variety of platforms. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is looking for social media producers to start in summer or fall 2021. Applications are due June 7th.
Responsibilities include:
● Produce and publish posts on all social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), when needed, with proper grammar.
● Manage likes, comments and direct messages on all platforms and send any messages to the social media editor for a response.
● On Twitter, retweet or like tweets where applicable and according to handbook guidelines.
● Work closely with the social media editor for any and all media campaigns or with promoting events.