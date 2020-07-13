Photographs are the first thing people see when they pick up a newspaper. Photographs can evoke emotion, relatability and passion in a reader before ever reading the story attached to the images. At the Daily Emerald, photographers are responsible for visually covering a variety of events for the news, sports and arts desks, among others, by creating images that accurately accompany and reflect stories published online and in the newspaper. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is hiring one additional photographer to start in summer or fall 2020.
Responsibilities include:
- Editing and caption their own photos in accordance with AP style
- Taking on at least two photo assignments/stories per week.
- Attending two mandatory meetings per week: one photo desk meeting and one all-staff meeting.