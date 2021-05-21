Columnists write columns for the opinion pages of the Emerald on virtually any topic. The goal of a columnist is to generate public debate and discussion in an informative manner. Columns should be truthful and written in an authoritative manner. The editor in chief has the final right of approval of all content. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is looking for opinion columnists to start in summer 2021. Applications are due June 7th.
Responsibilities include:
Write one column every other week
Produce other, shorter content for commentary page as necessary
Coordinate with the opinion editor to verify dates and deadlines for publication
Attend required desk and newsroom meetings
Monitor the news daily to keep abreast of events and issues to ensure originality of column ideas
Make reasoned and truthful statements in columns and back up assertions with examples
Not write hate speech