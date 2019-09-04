News reporters cover local news at the University of Oregon and in the Eugene community, from crime to Greek life to technology. They elevate unheard voices, keep administration accountable with investigative journalism and tell stories that matter to UO students.
News reporters are expected to:
- Self-start and make tight deadlines.
- Develop sources and stay on top of stories in their to-be-determined beat.
- Report and write at least one “anchor” story (minimum 500 words, 3 sources) in their beat a week.
- Report and write at least one breaking news story a week and attend two scheduled breaking news shifts every week.
- Attend weekly pitch, update and all-staff meetings.