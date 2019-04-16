The interim editor-in-chief will be in charge of day-to-day operations of the Emerald from June to late August. This will be a full time job and it will require the interim editor-in-chief to spend time in the Emerald newsroom. The interim EiC is also in charge of beginning to execute next year’s strategic plan and help to coordinate coverage. Once an applicant is selected for interim EiC, they will also shadow Zach to get a feel for the job.
Interim EiC responsibilities:
- Maintain contact with Michael over the summer to keep him in the loop when issues arise.
- Phone calls work well. Check in a few times a week and write a short summary at the end of the week. Summary should include what happened during the week, what went well and what can be improved.
- Oversee print production with the managing editor and design team if the Emerald prints over the summer.
- Oversee day-to-day operations of the Emerald, which includes attending meetings with pro staff and making sure that we are meeting content and quality quotas.
- Help to curate the newsletter if we choose to continue it over the summer.
- Begin to execute the strategic plan and help to ensure a smooth transition for fall term.
Interim EiC essay questions:
- Please describe your schedule this summer and any other activities, jobs or responsibilities that you may have.
-Please describe your management style and any other management experiences you may have.
-Many staff members will be out of town for the summer and leaving. If the Emerald chooses to do print editions this summer, how will you ensure that the quality of the paper is consistent with what we put out during the school year?
-Suppose that a student group is upset about the coverage of a recent article and insists that their quotes are inaccurate. They say that a reporter misunderstood what they were saying and they are demanding that the Emerald print a correction in next week’s edition. How would you approach resolving this conflict?
*If you plan on applying for both the interim EiC and managing editor position, you only need to submit one application. However, you must answer the essay questions for both positions.