Editorial cartoonists work on the opinion desk. Similar to opinion columnists, they prompt public debate by expressing informed viewpoints on relevant issues, but they express these opinions through artwork rather than through writing. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is looking for editorial cartoonists to start in summer of fall 2021. Applications are due June 7th.
Responsibilities include:
Create one editorial cartoon every week.
Coordinate with the opinion editor to verify dates and deadlines for publication.
Attend required desk and newsroom meetings.