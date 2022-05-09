The digital managing editor performs a variety of roles and generally serves as counsel to the Emerald newsroom. To be more specific, the digital managing editor works closely with the photo, video, podcast and social media desks, edits cover stories and is a visionary thinker who works alongside other editors to improve the Emerald’s digital presence. A digital managing editor must hold themselves to high ethical and editorial standards and have a solid understanding of how the Emerald operates. This position is a serious time commitment that requires devotion to the newsroom- Coordinating and scheduling digital components of cover stories. This includes attending cover pitch meetings, working with writers across desks and coordinating with the writer, photographer, videographer and designer to create a cohesive cover story.

Responsibilities include:

- Overseeing digital production timelines and manage a team of designers and editors.

- Working with the EiC to decide what goes into the Emerald’s digital editions. Edit stories for Search Engine Optimization and give editors and writers feedback to help them improve SEO practices.

- Managing and improving the DailyE newsletter and the Emerald’s website.

- Responsible for website curation, including making sure content is fresh and rotates regularly while functioning properly.

- Managing projects across multimedia desks and facilitates cross-desk collaboration.

- Providing advice and offer insight to reporters and editors when ethical issues arise.

- Ensuring that the Emerald meets content quotas and monitor quality. Meet with desk editors and the EiC to talk about solutions when that isn’t the case.