Copy editors look through every story published at the Emerald for grammar and comprehension issues. Knowledge of the AP Stylebook rules and basic grammar rules is very helpful in this position. Copy editors are the last line of defense from grammatical errors! This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is looking for copy editors to start in summer or fall 2021. Applications are due June 7th.
Responsibilities include:
Be on shift to copy edit stories on certain predetermined evenings.
Attend an all-staff meeting and a copy desk meeting each week.
Illustrator
Illustrators create digital illustrations to go along with written stories for the news, sports and arts desks, among others. Illustrators must create visuals that accurately accompany and reflect stories published online and in the newspaper. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is hiring illustrators to start in summer 2021.
Responsibilities include:
Creating digital illustrations to go along with written stories.
Being able to take on at least one illustration per week.
Attending two mandatory meetings: one illustration desk meeting (one meeting every other week) and one all-staff meeting (every Sunday).