The grammarians and fact-checkers that keep the Emerald's stories clean and accurate. Copy editors work about 2 to 4 hours a week, editing solo for 1 to 3 days of the online Emerald each week, and then editing once each week with the desk team for the print edition. Copyediting is accessible to anyone with internet access and a computer and can be done remotely. The Emerald is hiring one additional copy editor to start in summer or fall 2020. This is an unpaid position.
Responsibilities include:
- Editing the daily online and weekly print versions of the paper.
- Reading stories for grammar, clarity and comprehension.
- Fact-checking names, dates and information in stories.
- Staying up-to-date on AP Style.
- Attending two mandatory meetings per week: one copy desk meeting and one all-staff meeting.