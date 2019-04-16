Visuals are just as important as words when it comes to good reporting. The art director is responsible for ensuring that the Emerald has cohesive and engaging illustrations and photos in its print and digital products. The art director oversees a team of illustrators and also works with the engagement desk to make our content more appealing on social media platforms.
Art director responsibilities:
- Work with reporters and the managing editor to coordinate art for print and online products.
- Work with the managing editor to plan visuals for weekly print editions and special sections such as Gameday and Duck Season.
- Ensure the Emerald balances aesthetically pleasing design with strong journalistic value.
- Find new ways to engage our audiences with content, such as creating interactive features in online stories.
- Work closely with the social, photo and video desk to plan cohesive visuals for online and print content.
- Work closely with the engagement editor to develop comprehensive and cohesive social strategy that involves heavy use of multimedia and social media graphics.
- Oversee the design work for print production.
- Head the illustration desk and hire new illustrators if the need arises.
Art director essay questions:
- How will you communicate with all the desks given that we eliminated our weekly print budget meetings?
- In the past, the Emerald has had issues with coordinating photo assignments. In detail, describe a system for submitting photo requests that ensures photographers will deliver on those requests.
- How do you feel about cover photos versus illustrations? In what scenario would it be appropriate to have an illustration and when should photos be used?
- Pick an Emerald print edition from this year and critique it. What would you do differently for that issue as art director?
*In addition to the essay questions, please submit three work samples. Work samples can be any form of visual media.