Illustrators create digital illustrations to go along with written stories for the news, sports and arts desks, among others. Illustrators must create visuals that accurately accompany and reflect stories published online and in the newspaper. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is hiring illustrators to start in summer 2021.
Responsibilities include:
Creating digital illustrations to go along with written stories.
Being able to take on at least one illustration per week.
Attending two mandatory meetings: the illustration desk meeting (one meeting every other week) and one all-staff meeting (every Sunday).