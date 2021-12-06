Emerald Media Group
Street Team Job Description
Our students work at campus walking intersections handing out our newspapers and magazines to their peers. We ask them to say something about the content of the paper in order to get student’s interest.
We also sell street team services to clients. The pitch in our media kit is “Put your coupon or event flyer directly in the hands of UO students, faculty and staff with our street team distribution program.” If it’s a hot deal or event students will be interested in we can hand out 100 pieces in an hour.
Hanging posters on campus bulletin boards is another street team service. The pitch in our media kit is “Relay your message in the busiest parts of campus. Your posters will be wherever students spend the majority of their time”.
Schedule: Flexible between 10am and 5pm Monday - Friday.
Street team members are paid by the hour.
To apply, send resume and cover letter to kcarbone@dailyemerald.com.