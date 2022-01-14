Emerald Media Group
Emerald PhotoBooth-- Event Assistant
Overview
Emerald Media Group operates a PhotoBooth to increase engagement at Emerald events and also as a business endeavor generating revenue to help fund our mission of training student journalists and informing our community.
PhotoBooth Assistants work in pairs to run PhotoBooth operations at Emerald events and also events that have hired our services. They are responsible for transporting equipment, setting up, taking down, and operation of the PhotoBooth.
Specific Duties & Qualifications
Knowledgeable: Have knowledge of the PhotoBooth equipment (we will train you).
Communication: Be a good communicator.
Creative: Some (not all) team members need to have the ability to make a custom backdrop and craft props.
Reliability: Must be reliable and accountable for duties and tasks as assigned.
Focused: Be able to focus on the tasks at hand during events.
Attitude: Excited and engaging with clients and other team members.
Professionalism: Be professional, courteous, and overly attentive during events.
Schedule: Based upon when events occur.Most events we are hired for are in the evenings and on weekends. Most shifts are four to five hours.
Position reports to the PhotoBooth Director.
Pay is $15.00 per hour.
To apply for this position: Send resume and cover letter to kcarbone@dailyemerald.com