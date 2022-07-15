The EMG Creative & Technical Director is a professional position that manages the creative and production workflows of Emerald Media Group. The director will work with account executives, schedule and manage the production of all Emerald Media publications, paginate special sections and interface with EMG’s printer to ensure quality products are produced and delivered.

The Creative & Technical Director will work with a team of student editors, account executives, photographers/videographers and designers to produce multiple business publications, advertising campaigns and other content that contribute to EMG’s annual revenue goals.

The Creative & Technical Director is also responsible for basic IT management, including software upgrades, workstations and printers as well as Wordpress and TownNews websites.

This is a full-time position, $42,000 annual salary with benefits. (Position reports to the Publisher.

Specific duties

Works directly with the Publisher and Director of Sales and Digital Marketing to grow the Emerald’s relevance, readership and revenue across its various publications Will work alongside students from the business departments while teaching and collaborating on design, campaign strategies and best practices within Emerald Media Group and for its clients Responsible for managing all print workflows and interfacing with our printer to schedule and deadline all print publications Help manage the company’s design systems, including hardware, software and light server (file) management Assists and leads the development of new business ventures/strategies Ensures all Emerald Media products are consistent with the Emerald’s standards for professionalism, quality, branding and strategy Consults with clients as needed Manages a team of student designers, multi-media producers and web developer Internal IT Services, including user support

10. Web development

11. Online ad uploading and tracking impressions

12. Day to day maintenance of duckshousing.com

13. Performs other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Experience in graphic design, art direction and project development including:

Adobe Creative Suite Publication pagination and design Advertising design Digital media and website design TownNews or WordPress experience Ability to work alongside and mentor college students Strong problem solving and communication skills Ability to excel in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial workplace

To apply: Send cover letter, resume, references and examples of work or link to your website to: bkunerth@dailyemerald.com by Sunday., Aug. 7, 2022.