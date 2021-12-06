Emerald Media Group
Bicycle Delivery Job Description
Requirements: Applicants must have sufficient physical strength to haul a cargo bike filled with newspapers quickly enough to complete their distribution route in two hours. Self motivation is needed as well as a tremendous sense of responsibility to the Emerald's readers.
Days & Hours:
Fall term - Week one: Mon-Fri, Weeks two-ten, Mon & Thursday only. 6:00-8am.
Winter & Spring - Week one: Mon-Fri, Weeks two-ten, Mon 6:00-8am.
Summer: Two Mondays in July. Thurs Game Day papers starting late August
Description: There are at least 30 locations on each of the five distribution routes. Three routes are on or within a couple blocks of campus. One route goes out to student housing near Autzen Stadium and to Valley River Center. The fifth is mostly downtown and south Eugene.
Papers must be delivered in a timely manner and the boxes must be kept clean in appearance. The number of prior issues left on the stands and recycled must be monitored in order to ensure minimal waste and maximum distribution for our readers.
Bike delivery team members are paid by the hour.
To apply:
Send resume and cover letter to kcarbone@dailyemerald.com