The Emerald Media Group is a multifaceted modern media company. We provide a full range of products and services, including print publications such as the Emerald newspaper, sports publications and magazines. Other services include digital and social media, video production, events, and design services.
Every facet of our organization is constantly being reinvented and challenges the conventional. We identify quickly what doesn’t work, and focus on finding out what does. We do things differently in an effort to “make college better.” Better for the people that work for us as well as those who interact with us.
Overview
The Account Executive at the Emerald Media Group is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with clients that utilize our services to market, advertise and engage with the UO community. They are hyper focused on customer service and providing our clients with creative and dynamic advertising and marketing campaigns that are based on the goals and objectives of our clients.
The AE will hold office hours, but also be required to go out on sales calls and develop relationships in face to face meetings. They are also required to deliver all aspects of the clients’ advertising campaigns and will need to work with all EMG departments to ensure we are hitting deadlines.
Work closely with local businesses to create value in the form of print, online, and event-based advertising
Flexible work schedule around classes (10-15 hours per week)
Work on campus in the EMU
Collaborate with students and professionals to create new streams of revenue
Obtain invaluable work experience by managing relationships with clients
Network locally and learn more about how businesses operate in Eugene
Be a part of an organization that is more than 100 years old
Commission based compensation
Requirements
Must be a currently enrolled U of O student in good academic standing
Must have excellent communication skills
24 hour response to email and phone calls
Relay client information to appropriate departments and personnel
Be able to articulate what EMG is and what it does
Must be highly motivated and task oriented
Must be a self starter and work independently with little supervision
Employees will be held accountable for deadlines, goals, and meeting objectives.
Must have excellent time management skills
Must be able to balance class load with demands of the position
Highly organized and able to keep track of assignments and deadlines
Ability to regularly meet and/or exceed goals, especially under tight deadlines
Ability to work in a strong, team-driven environment
A proven work ethic that shows a history of ownership/responsibility
A strong passion for media, digital media, sales & marketing and project management