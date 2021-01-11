A&C reporters both report local news related to art and culture and write subjective commentary on the arts. Reporting includes features on local people, organizations and events. Subjective commentary includes reviews of books, music, movies, advice columns, etc. Writers work with their editor to develop pitches, contact and interview sources and produce polished stories on deadline. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is currently seeking a book writer who will primarily review books and report on book-related topics.
Job duties:
- Pitch three potential stories each week, primarily within the writer’s “beat” or area of focus.
- Write at least one story (about 500-600 words) each week.
- Coordinate with photographers as needed to get photos for a story.
- Engage with edits to complete a polished final draft of each story.
Attend weekly desk meetings and all-staff meetings (held remotely for winter 2021).