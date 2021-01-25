A&C reporters uncover and report news in Eugene’s arts and culture scene and write subjective commentary on the arts, giving their unique perspective as a college student in their area of focus. Reporting includes features on local people, organizations and events. Subjective commentary includes reviews, advice columns and personal essays. Writers work with their editor to develop pitches, contact and interview sources and produce polished stories on deadline. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is currently seeking a music writer who will primarily review music albums and performances and report on music-related topics. This position is for the 2020-21 school year and would start in winter 2021.
Job duties:
- Pitch three potential stories each week, primarily within the writer’s “beat” or area of focus.
- Write at least one story (about 500-600 words) each week.
- Coordinate with photographers as needed to get photos for a story.
- Engage with edits to complete a polished final draft of each story.
- Attend weekly desk meetings and all-staff meetings (held remotely for winter 2021).