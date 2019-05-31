How/Why do you want to change the world?
I want to help increase awareness about how living a sustainable life isn’t as big of a task as it seems for individuals or companies and bring that change into legislation and the judicial system. I hope to bring environmentalism into all aspects of life to better our world and increase our sustainability for future generations.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am so proud to be the Greeks Go Green Coordinator. We work to bring sustainability into Greek life through partnering with Zero Waste for large events, raising money for local charities, and educating people about sustainability. I am eager to bring the passionate, excited group from the greater Fraternity and Sorority life community into environmental work. I also am proud to be the Sustainability Chair of the Oregon Hillel Foundation. I feel so lucky to have found an awesome, supportive community there and have been honored to be able to bring sustainability to our events and facility. My pride extends to other awesome experiences with: Congressman DeFazio’s Office, Ducks for Israel, Chi Omega sorority, Undergraduate Law Society, etc.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is my biggest role model because she did everything she could to fight for a cause she believed in, regardless of the opposition she faced. With so many people against her, believing she was working to a pointless cause, she stayed dedicated to what she knew was right. She constantly remains respectful and always presents her ideas with patience and understanding. She is a powerhouse who inspires me to continue to be respectful, thoughtful, passionate, and true to the beliefs I hold dear.
What are your goals after college?
I dream of going to law school so I can become an environmental lawyer. I want to work towards legislative and judicial changes to hold everyone accountable for our use of natural resources.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I am a mix of Phoebe Buffay from Friends and Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec. I wish I could say the Lorax, but I just can’t live up to the cool mustache.
What is one fun fact about you?
Being that I’m from a town in Georgia outside Atlanta, I have the same area code as Soulja Boy - 678 :).