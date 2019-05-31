Youri Benadjaoud

How/Why do you want to change the world?
I would like to further aid those in impoverished communities, especially by building further infrastructure so that all humans may receive access to healthcare.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I have had the pleasure to be involved within the Fraternity and Sorority Life Office and the Board of Directors for the Duck Store where I continue to serve and represent student interests. I am simultaneously the President of the Students for Global Health, a club where a multitude of topics are discussed in relation to the well-being of humans. I recently became a research assistant in the Computational Social Neuroscience Lab via the Psychology Department which has provided an avenue for a more broad and interactive educational experience. I look forward to continuing my undergraduate experience by serving in these organizations and working on providing a more fruitful college experience for all of my fellow peers.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My dad. He has shown me that anything can be accomplished with hard work.
What are your goals after college?
I dream on attending medical school. Also, I would like to adopt a couple puppies.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Tintin, based on my adventurous side.
What is one fun fact about you?
I am most definitely addicted to Yerba Mate.