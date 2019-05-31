How/Why do you want to change the world?
I am preparing to be a leader that brings social reform to the education system through public policy. Through my Ethnic Studies major, I become more empowered to do the work I am doing as I am learning and strategizing how to bring change to the systems of oppression that exist within education.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
Proud to be a student organizer on the MEChA board during my time at the UO. It has been empowering to transform the anger I feel about injustices, into organizing. Once a Mechista always a Mechista!
Who is your biggest role model and why?
Mi linda madre (my kind mother.) Would not be the strong and capable woman if it was not for her.
What are your goals after college?
I plan (speaking into existence) to build a high school in the small town my parents came from in Mexico so all my cousins can receive a high school education. I also want to keep growing as a person and community advocate. I want to further my education to gain greater knowledge and skills to uplift underrepresented communities.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I am my own character creating my own reality.
What is one fun fact about you?
I came into college not understanding what a major was. That’s how new this college environment was for a brown girl like me. Today, I can safely say that I am thriving in the system. #firstgenerationstudentproblems