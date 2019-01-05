Yasi Milani

Major: Human Physiology
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
62 Millions of girls aren't in school. My parents gave up everything to move across the globe to prevent me from being one of them. I am not the smartest, nor the hardest working yet I was lucky enough to be given the opportunity to not only attend college but soon graduate from it. My goal is to use this privilege to fight for those who weren't as lucky as me.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
Starting Majesty, an online publication for Women of Color to be the narrator of their own stories has been my proudest accomplishment. I remember sitting at our first meeting after putting the team together and realizing I would probably never been sitting at another boardroom table with all minorities in charge.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
Kate Stoysich (my boss) and Stephanie Tabibian (my scholarship advisor). They’re the closest thing to superwoman I’ve found since my mom.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
To be honest, I have never identified with any fictional characters because they never looked like me. I asked a few of my friends though and these were their responses: Donna Pinciotti, Daria Morgendorffer and Wonder Woman.
What are your goals after college?
To take a year off to recover my brain and hopefully end up in a Doctor of Physical Therapy/Masters of Public Health dual degree.
What is one fun fact about you?
I can't go a day without peanut butter. Seriously.