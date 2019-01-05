Trenton Goodman

Major: Cinema Studies
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
I want to change the perception of how we see veterans in film and television. The veteran population is infinitely more than mental illness. We are first generation students, full-time workers, parents, LGBTQIA, community-builders, activists, animal lovers and so much more.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
The veteran community and the Cinema Studies program have been nothing short of wonderful, especially since the university is four times larger than my hometown. Once I found my footing, I felt the love from both communities while working towards what I want to focus on when I finish school.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
Jennifer Esparza was the former Peer Advisors for Veteran Education (PAVE) Team Leader, which is the position I currently hold. In many ways, she was a tenacious leader, an empathetic friend, and a resplendent mentor. A thank you to individuals like this will never be enough. The only way to truly thank them is to succeed beyond all expectations.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
The troublemaker child is probably the closest identity I can relate to in film, so Antoine Doinel in The 400 Blows. I think those students are the ones with the most potential and the least understanding. You never really know what someone is struggling with at home but given the opportunity, they can shine.
What are your goals after college?
I plan to continue research on the veteran identity in film and television while staying involved with the community at large. Representation is important in media. We need to create a voice and vision to make sure it's accurate.
What is one fun fact about you?
I bought my first camera in 2014 and learned to film in early 2015. Since then, I have won 2 awards in photography and 2 for film.