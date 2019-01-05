Sofia Bermudez-Eredia

Major: International Human Rights and Law and Ethnic Studies
Year: Junior
How do you want to change the world?
I want to make the world a more inclusive and safer place that not only provides justice, but voice to those who are//were oppressed and exploited, not only internationally, but here in the U.S as well. Hopefully I can accomplish this by advocating for marginalized communities and social justice issues through art, activism, and policies!
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
I am very proud to be part of the First-Year Interest Group (FIG) programs here on campus because they have helped me realize many of my strengths. I am very proud to be a part of the Wayne Morse Scholarship program which has continuously engaged me with politics and public policy. I am also proud to be a Peace Corps Ambassador. And I am also thankful for recently being a part of the student advisory board for the Counseling Center, KWVA, and the Intersectional Events team!
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I was raised by two strong Mexican-American parents who taught me how to appreciate life and the meaning of hard work. My parents grew up fighting for a better life. They not only introduced me to the importance of my culture and identity, but to the importance of using that identity to advocate for my community and others. They have also provided me with many opportunities to help me realize my dreams.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Any character that Michelle Rodriguez plays, Lisbeth Salander from“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”, or Yu Shu Lien from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” These are all bad ass women who are passionate and have broken the boundaries of what it means to be a woman while fighting for causes they believe in.
What are your goals after college?
I hope to pursue a career in foreign policy, focusing on promoting human rights and transitional justice. Along the way, I am interested in joining the Peace Corps, getting a law degree, and possibly a cinema studies and journalism degree so I can travel around the world and promote activism and education through storytelling and art.
What is one fun fact about you?
I have a bird named after Nacho from “Nacho Libre” (one of my favorite movies).