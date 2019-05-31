How/Why do you want to change the world?
My passion lies within health equity and understanding how social, cultural, environmental, and political factors can influence individual and population health. I am hoping to combine my drive for social justice and interest in global health to address health disparities in specific populations on the margins. For example, I am particularly interested in refugees and migrants from Latin America and their integration into the United States.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work in health promotion and provide more holistic education about health through my job at the Duck Nest Wellness Center. Additionally, I have been involved in sexual violence prevention education on campus since the beginning of my university experience. The supervisors I’ve had in both of these roles have been so influential and have really helped me find my way and focus my interests.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I was recently able to see Chimamanda Adichie speak so she is present on my mind. When I discovered her early in high school she gave me the language to think about and describe feminism. She is a foundational figure who influenced why I am a feminist today.
What are your goals after college?
Eventually I plan to go to graduate school to pursue a degree in Public or Global Health. I want to take some time after college to explore different career opportunities and to travel while I’m at it.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
My family has joked that I’m like Kim Possible because she travels the world fighting villains, similar to what I hope my role to be in the global health field. She serves as a great example of how powerful a girl can be. Also, all my friends know they can reach me 24/7 and I’ll be there for them, which has been pointed out to me as a classic Kim Possible quality.
What is one fun fact about you?
My first tattoo was an outline of a redwood tree because it represented my mom who is one of the strongest people I know. The redwoods embody her energy to me and I wanted a way to honor that. She ended up getting her first tattoo the same day to match.