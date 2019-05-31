How/Why do you want to change the world?
I will hopefully be able to empower children and minorities in any way that I can, be a good mentor for those who look up to me, and have a positive impact on the community and at the university.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
The Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is a group of student athletes who meet together and go to middle and elementary schools and do things with children. We go to hospitals, too. We are just trying to make an impact on the community and reach out to those who are in need of help.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
With my family coming from a different country, my mom works really hard and has a super positive attitude. She is always welcoming and sees the good in every situation, so she’s always been someone who has inspired me to be better and more like her.
What are your goals after college?
Hopefully I will play for as long as I can, and then probably get into coaching or the media aspect of sports. So, either coaching or working with an organization, like Nike, that revolves around sports.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Tweety bird. I honestly just loved Tweety Bird growing up. I always had Tweety Bird shirts and loved watching the tv shows.
What is one fun fact about you?
I have a twin brother, and am 18 minutes older than him.