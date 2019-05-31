How/Why do you want to change the world?
It is my dream to continue to develop and implement Alzheimer’s art access programs throughout the nation. I believe arts programming should be accessible to all Americans and that cultural enrichment is a human right.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
In the summer of 2018, I designed and implemented the Reflections and Connection Alzheimer’s art access program hosted at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (JSMA) at the University of Oregon’s campus in collaboration with the Oregon and Southern Washington Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
Doug Blandy is a true role model to me. He is the most inspiring educator I have ever met and learned from. Doug creates an ethos in his classrooms that engages students and inspire deep thought and open sharing. Doug is a champion for visual arts education at a national level. His expertise in lifelong learning, community and cultural development, folklore and disability studies has made significant impacts in his respective fields.
What are your goals after college?
My goal after graduate school will be to work at a museum or community based nonprofit organization managing art access programs with a focus on adults aged 65 and older as well as diverse healthcare populations. After several years of serving in the public sector I hope to eventually return to school and earn a doctorate degree.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I identify with the crow from Aesop’s Fable of the Crow and the Pitcher. The moral of the story is a riff on the old adage, “where there’s a will, there’s a way.” I admire the crow for his thoughtfulness, resourcefulness and goal setting.
What is one fun fact about you?
I received a Bachelors in Fine Art from the National Casting Center part of the School of Art and Design at Alfred University in upstate NY. Before attending graduate school at the University of Oregon I spent five years managing a program called the Alzheimer’s Glass and Iron Project which I founded at Alfred University.