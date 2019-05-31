How/Why do you want to change the world?
Out of the 100 people I meet or interact with on a daily basis, I want to make an impact on at least one individual. That’s all it takes, just one person to feel inspired that they can create change and make a positive impact on the world. Once that person realizes that, then they will make an impact on another person and so on. It’s those tiny interactions and impacts that stay forever. That’s how we change the world, that’s how I change the world.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I have been involved in more than 7 student organizations, 3 departmental organizations and have been employed by 5 different departments at the University of Oregon. Everything that I have been involved with, good or bad, has helped me become the person I am today. I am merely proud of the fact that I was involved.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
I’ve had a lot of role models in my life, but I would have to say that the people that have made the most impact on my life have been Porfiria Bautista, Nataly Bautista, Yomaira Tarula, Jasmine Alik, Carina Garcia, Ednaly Jimenez, Diego Vasquez, Samantha Berguin and Jose Amesquita. These individuals at some point in my life inspire me to be the best version of myself, and for that I am eternally grateful.
What are your goals after college?
I have been asked this question so many times, by interviewers, my friends, family members and peers within the last month. My answer is simply this: I want to continue to grow, learn, and explore. I want to continue making an impact on my community and representing my indigenous Zapotec community in whatever space I go.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I honestly would consider myself to be like Ash Ketchum. Aside from the fact that I love Pokémon, Ash has a desire to learn, grow, and explore. He isn’t afraid of what lies ahead and takes risks.
What is one fun fact about you?
I eat crickets.