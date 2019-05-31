How/Why do you want to change the world? 

Out of the 100 people I meet or interact with on a daily basis, I want to make an impact on at least one individual. That’s all it takes, just one person to feel inspired that they can create change and make a positive impact on the world. Once that person realizes that, then they will make an impact on another person and so on. It’s those tiny interactions and impacts that stay forever. That’s how we change the world, that’s how I change the world.

What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon? 

I have been involved in more than 7 student organizations, 3 departmental organizations and have been employed by 5 different departments at the University of Oregon. Everything that I have been involved with, good or bad, has helped me become the person I am today. I am merely proud of the fact that I was involved.

Who is your biggest role model and why? 

I’ve had a lot of role models in my life, but I would have to say that the people that have made the most impact on my life have been Porfiria Bautista, Nataly Bautista, Yomaira Tarula, Jasmine Alik, Carina Garcia, Ednaly Jimenez, Diego Vasquez, Samantha Berguin and Jose Amesquita. These individuals at some point in my life inspire me to be the best version of myself, and for that I am eternally grateful.

What are your goals after college? 

I have been asked this question so many times, by interviewers, my friends, family members and peers within the last month. My answer is simply this: I want to continue to grow, learn, and explore. I want to continue making an impact on my community and representing my indigenous Zapotec community in whatever space I go.

Which fictional character is most like yourself?

I honestly would consider myself to be like Ash Ketchum. Aside from the fact that I love Pokémon, Ash has a desire to learn, grow, and explore. He isn’t afraid of what lies ahead and takes risks.

What is one fun fact about you? 

I eat crickets.

Thank You! We reached our goal!


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world. On May 29, we achieved our goal thanks to 53 generous donors. We are beyond gratified by the generosity of our community. We had not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. That is about to change, thanks to our donors. Your donations will not only will help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment. Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


