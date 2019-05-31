How/Why do you want to change the world?
By convincing others that the world is worth changing. To find beauty in the small things and to be an activist in the change I want to see in the world. I want to take advantage of this time where medicine and technology are advancing together rapidly, and use new groundbreaking technology to treat patients with the highest level of care the world has to offer.
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am proud to have founded the Be Aware, Save A Life organization here on campus. I am proud to be involved with this initiative because student health and student safety have always been important to me and to be able to see the change that this organization has already created on campus is something truly incredible.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My biggest role model is my father. He has always encouraged me to think big in my effort to change the world, but to always remember to stay grounded, live simple, and enjoy life. He has taught me to live in the moment, never dwell on the past, and to not try and predict the future.
What are your goals after college?
My goal directly after college is to travel abroad for my gap year making unforgettable memories, new friends, and have life-changing experiences. After my gap year I will attend medical school in my effort to improve the lives and health of other people and become a lifelong learner in a career that is intellectually stimulating and rewarding.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
I think the fictional character that I most resemble is Spongebob Squarepants. I am outgoing, hard-working, joyous, and optimistic. I wake up in the morning ready to have a great day, and do what I can to make people around me happy and cheerful. I have a great work ethic, not exactly flipping krabby patties, but overall will give my best effort in most endeavors I take up.
What is one fun fact about you?
One fun fact about me is that I am a certified scuba diver.