Rachel Benner

Major: Media Studies and Advertising
Year: Senior
How do you want to change the world?
I want to tell responsible, impactful stories in my life and career. It is an incredibly important time in history to be studying communications or creating any kind of media. Podcasts, advertisements, and everything in-between have powerful cultural significance, and media landscapes are changing all the time. It’s exciting. I want to be a part of that and make a difference.
What are you proud to have been involved with at the University of Oregon?
I am very proud to be a coach at the School of Journalism and Communication’s Writing Central. I’m passionate about peer mentoring and the importance of writing. Working at Writing Central combines those things and is so rewarding. I also work with some incredible people who are passionate about the same things.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My role model is a teacher I had in high school named Ms. Pandey. She left personal comments on assignments, helped students outside the classroom, and inspired everyone she taught to be better people. In her classes, I felt heard. Learning from Ms. Pandey changed my approach to education and life. I hope to someday have that effect on someone else.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Some people say Dug, the dog from Up… but I also feel a deep connection with Francie Nolan, the protagonist of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, which is one of my favorite novels.
What are your goals after college?
Above all, I want to lead by example in the professional world and impact others through storytelling and creativity. More specifically, after college I plan to move to New York City and pursue a career in brand strategy. Long term, I want to go to graduate school. Who knows— maybe I’ll end up in law school and live out my dream of becoming Elle Woods.
What is one fun fact about you?
I’ve attended Pride celebrations in 3 countries outside the U.S. — all in one summer. NYC World Pride 2019, here I come!