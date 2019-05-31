How/Why do you want to change the world?
My dream is to ensure that all people have accessibility and education to a nutritious diet. Ending world hunger and food/environmental racism is the goal!
What are you proud to have been involved with at University of Oregon?
I am most proud to have been involved with the multicultural community at the U of O. NASU, Space for Race art show, the MCC, and Indigenous Womxn’s Wellness Group, to name a few, have connected me with an incredible network of people who have supported me and provided me a platform to spread positivity in the community.
Who is your biggest role model and why?
My mom is the strongest person I know. She has survived abuse, raised 8 children, returned to university when I was in high school to obtain her degree in education, and achieved a certificate in personal training all while battling severe rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic illnesses. Despite many hardships, she is one of the most caring, encouraging, and positive people I know. She is the reason I keep going.
What are your goals after college?
Once I graduate, I plan on gaining professional experience in the fields of public health and food security, for one to two years before starting a MPH program.
Which fictional character is most like yourself?
Maybe I would be Little Foot from The Land Before Time. Always curious and always caring.
What is one fun fact about you?
If you rearrange the letters of my name, it spells “sleeper.” My mom has always said that I could sleep through an Oklahoma tornado!